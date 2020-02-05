Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,154

Transformers designer Aaron Archer to attend TFcon Orlando 2020



Toy designer and character creator*Aaron Archer*spent 18 years (1995-2013) at Kenner/Hasbro. During his career at Hasbro/Kenner Aaron worked on a variety of unique brands including Star Wars Ep1, GI JOE, Kenner Batman, Alien Resurrection, Jurassic Park 3, and many others of that era.*Aaron spent a total of 14 years on the Transformers Franchise, starting during the Beast Wars era and becoming creative leader during the Unicron trilogy, creator of the Alternators and Masterpiece lines, He helped to create dozens of characters and hundreds of toys. Aaron worked as a creative partner across the Transformers and GI Joe feature films, toys,



80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.