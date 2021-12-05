Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
G1 Seekers Tech-Specs Mystery Finally Answered By Bob Budiansaky


G1 Transformers history and myths is always growing with new information, images and trivia, but some mysteries sure take time to be finally revealed. This was the case with the original G1 Seekers tech-specs which many fans wondered about the strange way Skywarp was ranked with higher in intelligence and other ranks compared to Thundercracker and Starscream. Fans suggested many theories over the years, but in a recent interview with*former Marvel editor Bob Budiansky via*RodimusPrimal YouTube channel*the mystery was finally solved. Bob Budiansky himself confirmed that*Hasbro mixed up the rankings when printing the packages, with Skywarp receiving Starscream’s numbers &#187; Continue Reading.

The post G1 Seekers Tech-Specs Mystery Finally Answered By Bob Budiansaky appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
