Super_Megatron
Transformers: Lost Light #5 Subscription Cover A and B


Thanks to fellow 2005 boards user: The Kup, we have the Subscription Cover A and B for Transformers: Lost Light #5 that surfaced in Previewsworld. As an extra bonus, we have the line art for cover B that Alex Milne shared on his Twitter. Lost Light #5 (W) James Roberts (A) Jack Lawrence (CA) Nick Roche It's TEAM RODIMUS versus a universe gone wrong! An alternate Cybertron is being torn apart as the malevolent Functionist Council implement a plan that's been millions of years in the making. But with victory within their reach, they find themselves up against someone who really

The post Transformers: Lost Light #5 Subscription Cover A and B appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



