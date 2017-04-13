Thanks to fellow 2005 boards user: The Kup, we have the*Subscription Cover A and B for*Transformers: Lost Light #5*that surfaced in Previewsworld
. As an extra bonus, we have the line art for cover B that Alex Milne shared on his Twitter
.* Lost Light #5 (W) James Roberts (A) Jack Lawrence (CA) Nick Roche It’s TEAM RODIMUS versus a universe gone wrong! An alternate Cybertron is being torn apart as the malevolent Functionist Council implement a plan that’s been millions of years in the making. But with victory within their reach, they find themselves up against someone who really » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers: Lost Light #5 Subscription Cover A and B
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...