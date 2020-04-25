|
Jada Toys Metalfigs: Bumblebee Full Color Pre-Production Sample
As promised last week
, Jada Toys follows up our earlier reveal of their incoming 4? G1 Transformers Metalfigs by sharing
a full color pre-production sample of Bumblebee and re-confirming the figure’s limited articulation at the neck and shoulders. A big bee just crash landed on Earth Check out the image attached to this post, then sound off on the 2005 boards!
