Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Off Topic > General Discussion
Reload this Page Quick questions for the tf verse
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:46 PM   #1
Bluewolf77
Generation 2
Bluewolf77's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2008
Location: North Bay Ontario Canada
Posts: 162
Quick questions for the tf verse
Okay Here goes now bear with me on this: Have any of you out in the tf verse ordered from Ali Express and did you ever have any problems with getting your order or not? Question 2: Does anyone out there know the location of the Ali Express Sorting center for Canada or is there one in each providence? The reason I am asking is that I order a transforming pen and it was moving along great till it hit Canada and stopped dead and the company is no help so any ideas would be great and thanks.
Bluewolf77 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers WFC Kingdom RHINOX Figure Voyager Class NEW in BOX HASBRO
Transformers
Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Voyager Class MOTORMASTER
Transformers
Transformers VINTAGE G1 Shockwave COMPLETE 1986 Amazing condition!
Transformers
Transformers Movie Chevy Aveo Swerve GM Car Dealer Exclusive MISB AFA Ready
Transformers
Transformers Sealed Tin lunch box Vitamins? Optimus Prime & Bumblebee Hasbro
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Drill Bit Mint On Opened Card Complete
Transformers
Playskool Transformers Rescue Bots Blue High Tide Figure
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:59 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.