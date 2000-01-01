Bluewolf77 Generation 2 Join Date: Feb 2008 Location: North Bay Ontario Canada Posts: 162

Quick questions for the tf verse Okay Here goes now bear with me on this: Have any of you out in the tf verse ordered from Ali Express and did you ever have any problems with getting your order or not? Question 2: Does anyone out there know the location of the Ali Express Sorting center for Canada or is there one in each providence? The reason I am asking is that I order a transforming pen and it was moving along great till it hit Canada and stopped dead and the company is no help so any ideas would be great and thanks.

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=40796 __________________