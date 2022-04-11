Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Queen Studios ?Transformers on Throne? Series Dark Of The Moon Megatron Statue


Queen Studios YouTube account have uploaded a product launch 2022 promotional video featuring a new*“Transformers on Throne” Series Dark Of The Moon Megatron Statue. As the name of the series indicates, this will be a line focused on Transformers sitting on thrones and the first one will be Dark Of The Moon Megatron. The statue recreates faithfully what we saw in the film, with Megatron sitting on his throne holding his shotgun and with the little Igor by his foot. There’s still not much details about this statue, but Weibo user*????? have shared an images which indicated that &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Queen Studios "Transformers on Throne" Series Dark Of The Moon Megatron Statue appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



