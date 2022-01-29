Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 11:51 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,117
Newage Toys H43W Toshiro (Legends Scale IDW Cyclonus) Images


Third party company*Newage Toys, via their*Facebook account, have shared images of the color prototype of their new H43W Toshiro (Legends Scale IDW Cyclonus). This is a redeco and retool of Newage H43 Tyr/Cyclonus, now featuring a new deco, retooled parts and a new head inspired by IDW Lost Light Cyclonus. It also includes a pair of swords and 4 interchangeable hands. Robot mode stands 12.1 cm tall featuring a great range of poseability. A very nice addition to the Legends scale market. See all the images after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!

