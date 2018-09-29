Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,152

More... Apple’s iTunes has updated with a three-page prequel of the Bumblebee movie prequel comic issue 4. Bumblebee and his human friends find themselves face-to-face with the evil Malignus and his Decepticon soldiers, but can they thwart the villain’s plot? Check out the issue when it hits stores on October 3rd to find out!The post Transformers Bumblebee Movie Prequel Issue 4 iTunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





