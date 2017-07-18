|
Perfect Effect PC-19 Beast Gorira Jr. Add-On Figure
Perfect Effect has updated their Facebook page
with a fun little accessory if you recently picked up their Optimal Optimus homage, Beast Gorira. Beast Gorira Jr, is a tiny version of Optimal Optimus in ape mode. He can transform into a hammer, a sword, a gun or a tiny ape mode. No pricing information or release date is shown, but this looks like it would be a fun figure to add to your Beast *collection.   Check out the pics after the break
