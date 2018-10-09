|
Toy Dojo Newsletter for 9 October 2018
Our friends and sponsors at Toy Dojo have shared their latest newsletter with us. Check out the highlights below: Round 1 – Fight! (NOW IN-STOCK) ** WeiJiang Robot Force MPP30 Steel Guard WeiJiang Model Series – Commander Mech Fans Toys MF-34 Huge Dragon Flame Toys Transformers Optimus Prime (Attack Mode) – Furai Model Kit
The 2018 Action Figure Expo
will be Sunday, September 16th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.