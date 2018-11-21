Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Big Bad Toy Store Black Friday 2018 Deals Are Live!
TFW2005 friend and sponsor Big Bad Toy Store has listed their Black Friday Deals!

The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Today, 12:53 PM   #2
wedge1021
Energon
Re: Big Bad Toy Store Black Friday 2018 Deals Are Live!
Nice. Been holding out for a good deal on the MP Coneheads, but never really expected to find one. I picked up all 3.
