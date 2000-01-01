Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
View Poll Results: BW 25 Tournament - Quarterfinal Match 4: Transmetal Optimus Primal vs. Rhinox
Transmetal Optimus Primal 3 100.00%
Rhinox 0 0%
Voters: 3.

Outtsyder
Another 1 Bites The Dust
Beast Wars 25 Tournament, Match 20 - Quarterfinal 4: TM Optimus Primal vs. Rhinox
Tonight marks the last Quarterfinal match of the Beast Wars 25 Dream Combat Tournament. To recap the results of this round, here are links to the first, second, and third Quarterfinal matches. As with all previous Tournament matches, the poll for this match lasts for three days, and short profiles for each combatant have been provided.
In selecting the winner, decide which one is more likely to force their opponent into submission or surrender, or a knockout for at least a 10-second period. Outright destruction is not necessary, though possible.
Please note: this is to determine who would win a fight between the combatants, not which character is more popular.
The winner of this match will advance to the Semifinals (which begins this Sunday, March 21). If a draw is reached in this poll, both combatants will be eliminated from the Tournament.


Match 20: Transmetal Optimus Primal vs. Rhinox

Optimus Primal (Transmetal) (Maximal) - Maximal Commander is pound-for-pound one of the most talented of all warriors, though prefers peace. Great intelligence, courage, and strategic and tactical skills. Transmetal form boasts impressive physical strength and fighting capability in all three modes; rocket-powered hoverboard grants speed and maneuverability as robotic gorilla. Armed with hand-held blaster, and over-the-shoulder harness with detachable cannons that double as clubs. Few weaknesses, but may feel a need to gamble his life in order to win.
{Received a bye in Round 1; defeated Inferno (76.5%) in Round 2.}

Rhinox (Maximal) - One of the strongest and toughest of the Maximals. When out of combat, is also one of the gentlest; during combat is another story entirely. Transforms into a rhinoceros; near-unstoppable charge can shatter a thick rock wall. Robot modes armament is a pair of the infamous automatic Chain Guns Of Doom, with an almost endless supply of ammunition for large-scale destruction. High intelligence allows for strategic capability, and thick armor and highly-durable construction resists severe damage in both modes, but is physically very slow.
{Received a bye in Round 1; defeated Ravage (80.0%) in Round 2.}


This poll concludes this Saturday night (about 9pm ET), and this Sunday afternoon will begin the Tournament Semifinals. A heads-up that, with every match beginning with the Semifinals onward - both Semifinal matches, the Tournament Final, and the Bonus Match pitting the Tournament winner against the mystery 25th combatant - the poll durations for those matches will be extended to six days.
ssjgoku22
Animated
Re: Beast Wars 25 Tournament, Match 20 - Quarterfinal 4: TM Optimus Primal vs. Rhinox
Rhinox never got a Transmetal form in the show which was disappointing (I know they made toys for a hypothetical TM Rhinox). Primal is Primal, and the fact that he is in his Transmetal form here makes this an easy win for him.
