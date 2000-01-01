Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:39 PM
jjwankenobi
Midichlorian Count Zero
jjwankenobi's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2008
Location: Gernsback Continuum, B.C.
Posts: 4,959
Diaclone Powered Convoy - $450
Getting out of the collecting game so March liquidation madness continues!

Next on the chopping block is my coveted authentic vintage Diaclone Powered Convoy .

He is in excellent shape considering his age with no broken parts. He comes with the following:
  • Reprolabels sheet (I used 2 stickers on him, the rest are original)
  • Helmet (authentic vintage)
  • Large fists (authentic vintage)
  • Chest piece (authentic vintage)
  • 1 x belt / hitch (authentic vintage)
  • Small fists (reproduction)
  • Rifle (Ultra Magnus white painted black)
  • Missiles (UM red painted black)
  • Launchers (UM white painted black)
PC will also come with the following bonuses to complete the "PCDX gift set" look:
  • KO G1 Deep Cover with rifle, launcher, 3 missiles (2 still on sprues)
  • KO red G1 Mirage with gold accents, rifle, 3 missiles, launcher, instructions
  • red Diaclone driver (authentic vintage)
  • yellow Diaclone driver (authentic vintage)
Sadly, no Powered Buggy.

$450 CAD


I'm pretty firm with that but feel free to throw an offer my way. Prefer local meetup/cash transaction in the Vancouver, B.C. area but am willing to accept PayPal payment and ship anywhere in CANADA at buyer's expense.

Hasta la vista...
