Getting out of the collecting game so March liquidation madness continues!
Next on the chopping block is my coveted authentic vintage Diaclone Powered Convoy .
He is in excellent shape considering his age with no broken parts
. He comes with the following:
- Reprolabels sheet (I used 2 stickers on him, the rest are original)
- Helmet (authentic vintage)
- Large fists (authentic vintage)
- Chest piece (authentic vintage)
- 1 x belt / hitch (authentic vintage)
- Small fists (reproduction)
- Rifle (Ultra Magnus white painted black)
- Missiles (UM red painted black)
- Launchers (UM white painted black)
PC will also come with the following bonuses to complete the "PCDX gift set" look:
- KO G1 Deep Cover with rifle, launcher, 3 missiles (2 still on sprues)
- KO red G1 Mirage with gold accents, rifle, 3 missiles, launcher, instructions
- red Diaclone driver (authentic vintage)
- yellow Diaclone driver (authentic vintage)
Sadly, no Powered Buggy.
$450 CAD
I'm pretty firm with that but feel free to throw an offer my way. Prefer local meetup/cash transaction in the Vancouver, B.C. area but am willing to accept PayPal payment and ship anywhere in CANADA at buyer's expense.
Hasta la vista...