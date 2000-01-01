jjwankenobi Midichlorian Count Zero Join Date: Feb 2008 Location: Gernsback Continuum, B.C. Posts: 4,959

Diaclone Powered Convoy - $450



Next on the chopping block is my coveted authentic vintage Diaclone Pow ered Convoy .



He is in excellent shape considering his age with no broken parts . He comes with the following:

Reprolabels sheet (I used 2 stickers on him, the rest are original)

Helmet (authentic vintage)

Large fists (authentic vintage)

Chest piece (authentic vintage)

1 x belt / hitch (authentic vintage)

Small fists (reproduction)

Rifle (Ultra Magnus white painted black)

Missiles (UM red painted black)

Launchers (UM white painted black) PC will also come with the following bonuses to complete the "PCDX gift set" look: KO G1 Deep Cover with rifle, launcher, 3 missiles (2 still on sprues)

KO red G1 Mirage with gold accents, rifle, 3 missiles, launcher, instructions

red Diaclone driver (authentic vintage)

yellow Diaclone driver (authentic vintage) Sadly, no Powered Buggy.



$450 CAD





I'm pretty firm with that but feel free to throw an offer my way. Prefer local meetup/cash transaction in the Vancouver, B.C. area but am willing to accept PayPal payment and ship anywhere in CANADA at buyer's expense.



