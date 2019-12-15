Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
SGC 2019 Iron Factory Reveals


Big weekend for Iron Factory. They had a presence at SGC with many new reveals and updates. For the new reveals we got to see; IF EX-20D Tyrant's Wings Obsidian (Nova Storm) IF EX-20H Tyrant's Wings Hecatolite (Ion Storm) IF EX-30D Darkness Cygnus (Shattered Glass Jetfire) IF EX-36R Chaos Raven (The Fallen) IF EX-37 Phantom (Holo Mirage) IF EX-41 Sonicwave (Soundwave with Rumble and Frenzy) IF EX-47Void Tyrant (Galvatron) IF EX-51 Power Falcon (Powerglide) IF EX-49 Void Legion (Scourge) For updated colored prototypes we saw the following;

The post SGC 2019 Iron Factory Reveals appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
