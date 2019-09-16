Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,430

Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces War for Cybertron: Siege II Raider Kickback



Our very own newsie Exastiken points out another Wave 4 reveal from the Transformers Trading Card team, Raider Kickback. To learn more about this soldier’s in-game abilities, check out the attached artwork and then sound off on the 2005 boards!



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



