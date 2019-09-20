Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Ages Three And Up - Product and Pre-Order Updates - September 20, 2019
http://www.agesthreeandup.com
http://www.agesthreeandup.ca


** Product & Pre-Order Newsletter #230

------------------------------------------------------------

September 20, 2019



** TFC TOYS - SATAN - S01 ASTAROTH

Astaroth from TFC Toys combines with 4 other figures (sold separately) to form the mighty Satan combiner! Astaroth transforms from robot to two-headed beast and back and also forms the foot of the mighty combiner Satan

https://www.agesthreeandup.com/tfc-t...-s01-astaroth/



------------------------------------------------------------

SEE ALL TFC FIGURES! (https://www.agesthreeandup.com/tfc/)




TRANSFORMERS GENERATIONS SIEGE - DELUXE SIXGUN

PRE-ORDER NOW!*

https://www.agesthreeandup.com/trans...deluxe-sixgun/





MP-38+ MASTERPIECE BURNING CONVOY

PRE-ORDER NOW!*

https://www.agesthreeandup.com/mp-38...urning-convoy/





JIANGXING - JX METAL BEAST - WINGED DRAGON

PRE-ORDER NOW!*

https://www.agesthreeandup.com/jiang...winged-dragon/






FANS TOYS - FT30C GOOSE

PRE-ORDER NOW!*

https://www.agesthreeandup.com/fans-toys-ft30c-goose/




SEE ALL THE LATEST PRE-ORDERS!*

https://www.agesthreeandup.com/preorders/#




FANS TOYS - FT-31C SPOILER

IN STOCK READY TO SHIP!*

https://www.agesthreeandup.com/fans-...t-31c-spoiler/





MASTERPIECE MOVIE SERIES - MPM-09 JAZZ

IN STOCK READY TO SHIP!*

https://www.agesthreeandup.com/maste...s-mpm-09-jazz/






TRANSFORMERS GENERATIONS SELECTS - LEADER SHOCKWAVE (EXCLUSIVE)


IN STOCK READY TO SHIP!*

https://www.agesthreeandup.com/trans...ave-exclusive/





MP-44 MASTERPIECE CONVOY 3.0

IN STOCK READY TO SHIP!*

https://www.agesthreeandup.com/mp-44...ce-convoy-3-0/





SEE ALL NEW ARRIVALS!*

https://www.agesthreeandup.com/new-arrivals/



TRANSFORMERS GENERATIONS SELECTS - DELUXE POWERDASHER DRILL ZETAR (EXCLUSIVE)

ARRIVING SOON RESERVE!*

https://www.agesthreeandup.com/trans...tar-exclusive/






GIGA POWER - GIGASAURS - HQ01 SUPERATOR - METALLIC

ARRIVING SOON RESERVE!*

https://www.agesthreeandup.com/giga-...ator-metallic/






GENERATION TOY - GUARDIAN - GT-08C BULANCE
ARRIVING SOON RESERVE!*

https://www.agesthreeandup.com/gener...t-08c-bulance/




SEE ALL PRODUCTS ARRIVING SOON!*
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/arriving-soon/
Ages Three and Up
Join the Facebook Fan Page for A3U to recieve all our store updates sent to your News Feed
sales@agesthreeandup.com
www.agesthreeandup.com
