http://www.agesthreeandup.com
http://www.agesthreeandup.ca
** Product & Pre-Order Newsletter #230
------------------------------------------------------------
September 20, 2019
** TFC TOYS - SATAN - S01 ASTAROTH
Astaroth from TFC Toys combines with 4 other figures (sold separately) to form the mighty Satan combiner! Astaroth transforms from robot to two-headed beast and back and also forms the foot of the mighty combiner Satan
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/tfc-t...-s01-astaroth/
------------------------------------------------------------
SEE ALL TFC FIGURES! (https://www.agesthreeandup.com/tfc/
)
TRANSFORMERS GENERATIONS SIEGE - DELUXE SIXGUN
PRE-ORDER NOW!*
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/trans...deluxe-sixgun/
MP-38+ MASTERPIECE BURNING CONVOY
PRE-ORDER NOW!*
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/mp-38...urning-convoy/
JIANGXING - JX METAL BEAST - WINGED DRAGON
PRE-ORDER NOW!*
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/jiang...winged-dragon/
FANS TOYS - FT30C GOOSE
PRE-ORDER NOW!*
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/fans-toys-ft30c-goose/
SEE ALL THE LATEST PRE-ORDERS!*
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/preorders/#
FANS TOYS - FT-31C SPOILER
IN STOCK READY TO SHIP!*
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/fans-...t-31c-spoiler/
MASTERPIECE MOVIE SERIES - MPM-09 JAZZ
IN STOCK READY TO SHIP!*
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/maste...s-mpm-09-jazz/
TRANSFORMERS GENERATIONS SELECTS - LEADER SHOCKWAVE (EXCLUSIVE)
IN STOCK READY TO SHIP!*
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/trans...ave-exclusive/
MP-44 MASTERPIECE CONVOY 3.0
IN STOCK READY TO SHIP!*
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/mp-44...ce-convoy-3-0/
SEE ALL NEW ARRIVALS!*
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/new-arrivals/
TRANSFORMERS GENERATIONS SELECTS - DELUXE POWERDASHER DRILL ZETAR (EXCLUSIVE)
ARRIVING SOON RESERVE!*
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/trans...tar-exclusive/
GIGA POWER - GIGASAURS - HQ01 SUPERATOR - METALLIC
ARRIVING SOON RESERVE!*
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/giga-...ator-metallic/
GENERATION TOY - GUARDIAN - GT-08C BULANCE
ARRIVING SOON RESERVE!*
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/gener...t-08c-bulance/
SEE ALL PRODUCTS ARRIVING SOON!*
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/arriving-soon/