GotBot
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,379
G1 Micromaster ATV base with Groundshaker
The Autobot Micromaster campaign really ramps up with the ATV that's also a base, driven...or piloted...or...manned (?) by Groundshaker...unless you live in Japan, then the vehicle was best known as Landshaker and the accompanying figure was Gunrunner. Anyway you cut this, this little rolling fortress still pack some terrific fun even all these days later...not to mention that it can be a key component to the every growing Micromaster base city.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0l2...ature=youtu.be
