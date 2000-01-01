GotBot Classic Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 1,379

G1 Micromaster ATV base with Groundshaker

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0l2...ature=youtu.be The Autobot Micromaster campaign really ramps up with the ATV that's also a base, driven...or piloted...or...manned (?) by Groundshaker...unless you live in Japan, then the vehicle was best known as Landshaker and the accompanying figure was Gunrunner. Anyway you cut this, this little rolling fortress still pack some terrific fun even all these days later...not to mention that it can be a key component to the every growing Micromaster base city.