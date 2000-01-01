Hi all,
Prices are negotiable and in CAD
, and do not
include shipping. Paypal only for shipping (usual gift or 4% if done normally). I can do local meetups as well in Calgary.
Please PM if you're interested. All items should be assumed loose, unless stated otherwise. Feel free to message me for more detail on the figure you're interested in.
For trades, here's my Want list:
Want List
BW:
BW Transmetal 2 Cheetor $10 (Very loose, played with)
BW TM2 Megatron (MISB) $140
TF Movie Line:
TFTM Voyager Starscream $10
TFTM Leader Megatron $40
RotF Voyager Starscream $10
AoE Leader Grimlock $30
Takara AD11 Dispensor $30
AoE Rollbar (From Breakout Battle set) $10
AoE Vehicon (From Breakout Battle set) $10
TF Energon:
Energon Starscream $10
TF Prime:
FE Deluxe Optimus Prime $15
FE Deluxe Megatron $15
Beast Hunters Arcee $5
Weaponizer Optimus Prime $15
Arms Micron Ironhide $25 (Micron built, no stickers)
FE Tokyo Toy Show 2012 Clear Voyager Optimus Prime $140 (MISB)
Generations:
FoC Platinum Voyager Grimlock $20
Henkei Deluxe Hot Rod $25
FoC Bruticus w/ Boosticus Kit $100 (All loose and complete, figures and Boosticus kit retail colors)
Deluxe Scoop $12
Deluxe Ironhide (Universe) $14
Deluxe Tankor/Octane $12
Combiner Wars:
Deluxe Ironhide $15 (MIP)
Deluxe Mirage $15 (MIP)
Deluxe Wheeljack $15 (MIP)
Other:
Animorphs Ax/Scorpion $25
Animorphs Visser Three/Inferno $25
Animorphs Visser Three/Hork-Bajir/Inferno $50
S.H. Figuarts Pteraranger/Mighty Morphin' Pink Ranger $200 (MISB, never opened the plastic wrap around the box)