Vancouver cyclist charged $3,700 for damage to car that hit him



Quote: A Vancouver cyclist has been slapped with a $3,700 bill from the provincial vehicle insurer to repair the hood and windshield of a car that hit and injured him last summer.



Ben Bolliger said he was pedalling to get lunch on Granville Island when a driver of a Mercedes-Benz ran a stop sign at the intersection of Willow Street and West 7th Avenue, striking him with enough force to badly break his right arm and snap his bike in two.



"I may have entered the intersection going maybe five kilometres an hour and I was thrown 14 metres," he said. "They removed many pieces of windshield from my back. I think in the end [I received] close to 97 sutures and staples."



According to the assessment of the incident by the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC), Bolliger was found to be 50 per cent at fault for the crash and was charged accordingly for the damage to the car.



Bolliger and cycling advocates say his case highlights flaws in ICBC's recently introduced no-fault insurance system.



"They are treating my bike as if it's an uninsured vehicle ... just as they would a car, which in my mind is bonkers," Bolliger said.



"And under this new no-fault insurance regime ? which seems comical at this point ? there is really no or very little recourse for cyclists."



In a statement, ICBC said investigators review all evidence before reaching a decision. It said in claims involving conflicting accounts or insufficient evidence, "responsibility for the crash may be split," and that decisions can be appealed through the civil resolution process.



Under the no-fault system, people can no longer sue for damages if they're injured in a crash involving a vehicle.



ICBC switched to the model May 1, 2021, promising it would save the average B.C. driver $400 a year in premiums while redirecting hundreds of millions of dollars spent on lawyers and legal costs to benefit those injured in crashes.



To our board members out there in BC, please be careful now that the weather improving.







