Old Today, 12:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Symbiote Studios Catnip Bravo x Transformers Plush and Pin: More WonderCon Anaheim 20


Symbiote Studios adds two debuts, and a holdover from Comic-Con Special Edition, to their WonderCon Anaheim products menu: We will be at #WonderCon Booth 1009. For the first time ever our official Catnip Bravo X Transformers products will be available to the public. Catnip Bravo Optimus Prime plush, shirts and free giveaway Catnip Bravo Optimus Prime pin. http://symbiotestudios.com/catnip-bravo Secure yours at WonderCon Anaheim, stay tuned to this space for likely online order information updates and join in the discussion on the 2005 boards!

The post Symbiote Studios Catnip Bravo x Transformers Plush and Pin: More WonderCon Anaheim 2022 Exclusives Announced appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



