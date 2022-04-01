Symbiote Studios adds two debuts, and a holdover
from Comic-Con Special Edition, to their WonderCon Anaheim products menu: We will be at #WonderCon
Booth 1009. For the first time ever our official Catnip Bravo X Transformers products will be available to the public. Catnip Bravo Optimus Prime plush, shirts and free giveaway Catnip Bravo Optimus Prime pin. http://symbiotestudios.com/catnip-bravo
Secure yours at WonderCon Anaheim
, stay tuned to this space for likely online order information updates and join in the discussion on the 2005 boards!
The post Symbiote Studios Catnip Bravo x Transformers Plush and Pin: More WonderCon Anaheim 2022 Exclusives Announced
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...