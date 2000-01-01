Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
MP-10V
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Yesterday, 09:54 PM
#
1
Ironwave
Master in disguise
Join Date: Jun 2012
Location: Laval, QC
Posts: 1,602
MP-10V
Since I am waiting for good ol' Optimus to arrive, I have a question for those who might have. And if you do, how does he scale with the rest of the Car Bots? Cause I would like to have him as MP-10's replacement.
__________________
Such heroic nonsense!
Ironwave
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Ironwave
Find More Posts by Ironwave
Yesterday, 10:16 PM
#
2
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,142
Re: MP-10V
MP10V from KBB, right?
if u mean the MP carbots, no, I don't think he scale well with them since they are all the same size now.
MP-10V scales better with CHUG carbots.
__________________
sell/trade/wanted thread
feedback
xueyue2
View Public Profile
Send a private message to xueyue2
Find More Posts by xueyue2
Today, 12:17 AM
#
3
Sun Swipe Prime
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: Vancouver, BC
Posts: 3,289
Re: MP-10V
He's voyager size. But here's a pic next to an MP car and a CW deluxe. You can decide how he scales.
Attached Thumbnails
__________________
Life is a long lesson in humility
Sun Swipe Prime
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Sun Swipe Prime
Find More Posts by Sun Swipe Prime
Today, 01:51 AM
#
4
Ironwave
Master in disguise
Join Date: Jun 2012
Location: Laval, QC
Posts: 1,602
Re: MP-10V
Is MP Sideswipe exactly next to MP-10v or a few steps back?
__________________
Such heroic nonsense!
Ironwave
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Ironwave
Find More Posts by Ironwave
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers Maketoys Yellow Giant Dump Truck Long Haul Devastator Combiner Wars
Transformers G1 THRUST Seeker Jet Complete With Box 1985
Transformers G1 THUNDERCRACKER Seeker Jet Complete With Box 1984
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
02:16 AM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.