Yesterday, 09:54 PM   #1
Ironwave
MP-10V
Since I am waiting for good ol' Optimus to arrive, I have a question for those who might have. And if you do, how does he scale with the rest of the Car Bots? Cause I would like to have him as MP-10's replacement.
Yesterday, 10:16 PM   #2
xueyue2
Re: MP-10V
MP10V from KBB, right?
if u mean the MP carbots, no, I don't think he scale well with them since they are all the same size now.
MP-10V scales better with CHUG carbots.
Today, 12:17 AM   #3
Sun Swipe Prime
Re: MP-10V
He's voyager size. But here's a pic next to an MP car and a CW deluxe. You can decide how he scales.

Click image for larger version Name: MP10V.jpg Views: 42 Size: 90.3 KB ID: 35503  
Today, 01:51 AM   #4
Ironwave
Re: MP-10V
Is MP Sideswipe exactly next to MP-10v or a few steps back?
