Old Today, 03:24 AM   #1
Zenith27
Woodward's G1 lurker
Zenith27's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2016
Location: Surrey
Posts: 155
Predaking and the bane of my existence
Why oh why does Hasbro not take pity on us and provide either thicker stickers or a spare set so we don't need to spend 3 hours getting all the wing stickers on Divebomb without screwing them up!?

I can solder EXTREMELY tiny components on circuit boards, I have placed stickers on dozens of GI Joe vehicles and Lego sets and I am HATING these! This thing was > $200! Give me a redo sticker sheet in the box you sadists! I'm sure the guy that makes microscopic ships-in bottles would get frustrated with these.

I'll not even mention how the stickers go over bumps and dips in the plastic half the time. STOP IT HASBRO! MAKE THE STICKERS FIT OR MAKE THE PARTS SMOOTH WHERE THE STICKERS GO! AAAAAARGH!!

*sigh* On to the second wing now...
That's not a joke, that's a severe behavioral disorder!
