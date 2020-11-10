Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Transformers War For Cybertron Galactic Odyssey Botropolis Rescue Revealed


Via Transformers Facebook we have our fifth and last set of the Galactic Odyssey Collection, Botropolis Rescue Mission. The set is a 6 pack that comes with repaints of Ironworks, and Airwave done up in Sky Lynx colors, but could also work as Countdown. The set is an Amazon exclusive that retails for $59.99 and comes out onFebruary 15th 2021. GALACTIC ODYSSEY COLLECTION: In top secret side missions during the events of Earthrise, Autobots and Decepticons encounter unfamiliar planets, find epic adventure, and face unknown dangers ENCOUNTER 5 – BOTROPOLIS RESCUE MISSION: Sky Lynx is in trouble and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers War For Cybertron Galactic Odyssey Botropolis Rescue Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



