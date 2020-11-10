Via Transformers Facebook
we have our fifth and last set of the Galactic Odyssey Collection, Botropolis Rescue Mission. The set is a 6 pack that comes with repaints of Ironworks, and Airwave done up in Sky Lynx colors, but could also work as Countdown. The set is an Amazon exclusive
that retails for $59.99 and comes out onFebruary 15th 2021. GALACTIC ODYSSEY COLLECTION: In top secret side missions during the events of Earthrise, Autobots and Decepticons encounter unfamiliar planets, find epic adventure, and face unknown dangers ENCOUNTER 5 – BOTROPOLIS RESCUE MISSION: Sky Lynx is in trouble and » Continue Reading.
