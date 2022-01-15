TFcon is happy to announce that Jeff Bennett the voices of Angry Archer, Captain Fanzone, Grandus, Mixmaster, Prowl, Soundwave and Ultra Magnus in Transformers Animated, as well as Axiom and Theorem on Transformers: Robots in Disguise (2015) will be a guest at TFcon Los Angeles 2022
for his first-ever TFcon. He was awarded an Emmy Award for his work in Transformers: Rescue Bots. He is also known well for voicing Johnny Bravo. Jeff will be taking part in a Q&A panel and autograph session with the attendees of America?s Ultimate Transformers Fan Experience. Please check the TFcon » Continue Reading.
