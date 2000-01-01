Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,621

Transformers Earthrise Bluestreak Released in Canada Transformers Earthrise Bluestreak has been released in Canada via EB Games. The SKU is 756990 and is priced at $29.99 before the Edge discount.



Have you seen this in your area? Share your sightings in the Thanks to multiple reports we can confirm thathas been released in Canada via EB Games. The SKU is 756990 and is priced at $29.99 before the Edge discount.Have you seen this in your area? Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum Attached Thumbnails





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca