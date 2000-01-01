|
Transformers Earthrise Bluestreak Released in Canada
Thanks to multiple reports we can confirm that Transformers Earthrise Bluestreak
has been released in Canada via EB Games. The SKU is 756990 and is priced at $29.99 before the Edge discount.
Have you seen this in your area? Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum
.
