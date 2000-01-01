Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Earthrise Bluestreak Released in Canada
Thanks to multiple reports we can confirm that Transformers Earthrise Bluestreak has been released in Canada via EB Games. The SKU is 756990 and is priced at $29.99 before the Edge discount.

Have you seen this in your area? Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum.
Re: Transformers Earthrise Bluestreak Released in Canada
I called the EB Games in my city (Fredericton) and they said it had a release date of October 22 (!) but was not available for pre-order and not in stock there... Weird.
