Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Takara Tomy Generations Selects Volcanicus Revealed!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,309
Takara Tomy Generations Selects Volcanicus Revealed!


Take cover! Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter have just revealed our first look at the*Generations Selects Volcanicus. Volcanicus is a special redeco of the Power Of The Primes Dinobots in cartoon accurate colors plus new feet and hands, two Magma swords, and a new extra weapon for Grimlock. This will be a Takara Tomy Mall exclusive 5-pack and pre-orders will be up only from*September 9, 2020 to October 6, 2020. Volcanicus is listed for 22000 Yen ($207.00 approximately) and expected for release in February 2021. Check out all the new images on this news post and then share your impressions on &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy Generations Selects Volcanicus Revealed! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:28 PM   #2
Tonestar
Star Seeker
Tonestar's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Ajax
Posts: 2,747
Re: Takara Tomy Generations Selects Volcanicus Revealed!
Nothing I have to have since I have the POTP versions so that's money saved
__________________
Tonestar
Tonestar is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Dino Sparkers 2 Sets Optimus Grimlock Drift Slug Dinobot Figures
Transformers
Vintage 1985 McDonald?s Commandron Motron Tomy Transformer Car
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return ALPHA TRION Complete Voyager Generations sealed
Transformers
Transformers Power of the Prime Snarl and Sludge
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Toys Studio Series 38 Voyager Class Transformers Loose
Transformers
Reformatted R17 Carnifex Transformers Mastermind
Transformers
Beelzeboss Upgrade Kit Untraceable Pieces For Transformers IDW Nightbeat
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:59 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.