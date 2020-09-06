Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,309

Takara Tomy Generations Selects Volcanicus Revealed!



Take cover! Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter have just revealed our first look at the*Generations Selects Volcanicus. Volcanicus is a special redeco of the Power Of The Primes Dinobots in cartoon accurate colors plus new feet and hands, two Magma swords, and a new extra weapon for Grimlock. This will be a Takara Tomy Mall exclusive 5-pack and pre-orders will be up only from*September 9, 2020 to October 6, 2020. Volcanicus is listed for 22000 Yen ($207.00 approximately) and expected for release in February 2021. Check out all the new images on this news post and then share your impressions on



