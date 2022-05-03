Once again, courtesy of Hasbro’s designer Sam Smith, we can share for you more CAD images of the recently revealed Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-13 Blackout for your viewing pleasure. The images show the scale comparison between*MPM-13 Blackout, MPM-08 Megatron and MPM-10 Starscream in both robot and alto modes, so you can have a clear idea of Blackout’s dimensions. These images are a great follow up of the previously shared turnaround videos and scale comparison images next to Studio Series Blackout.
