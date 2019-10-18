|
Takara Tomy Raiden Project Announcement: Masterpiece Raiden In The Works?
A few weeks ago we learned about a new*Takara Tomy Raiden Project
that would be finally revealed at the* the special exhibition: A Railway Story In The Sky in Japan
. Today, images from the event reveal a big poster with a Raiden silhouette with a text that translates: “Starting*with Transformers Masterpiece! Raiden project has started”. It seems Takara has a*new plan for Trainbot Combiner Raiden, a Japanese exclusive character and toy from 1987, now with an upcoming Masterpiece mold. There’s still no extra details about this project, but the display at the event features the original G1 toys » Continue Reading.
The post Takara Tomy Raiden Project Announcement: Masterpiece Raiden In The Works?
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con 2020
will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.