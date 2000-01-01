xueyue2 Nexus Maximus Join Date: Mar 2012 Location: Toronto Posts: 2,698

Anyone want to pre-order the first MP combiner--raiden?







http://tieba.baidu.com/p/6370973658

Someone translated the Japanese and confirmed it's MP.







I used to pre-order all my MP from Japan, but after MP39 I don't think I can offord it.







Now the 1st MP combiner comes...I feel dreadful to think how much the cost will be.













Saw it on Baidu, here:Someone translated the Japanese and confirmed it's MP.I used to pre-order all my MP from Japan, but after MP39 I don't think I can offord it.Now the 1st MP combiner comes...I feel dreadful to think how much the cost will be. Attached Thumbnails



sell/trade/wanted thread

feedback



__________________