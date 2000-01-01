Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Anyone want to pre-order the first MP combiner--raiden?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:54 AM   #1
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
xueyue2's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,698
Anyone want to pre-order the first MP combiner--raiden?
Saw it on Baidu, here:



http://tieba.baidu.com/p/6370973658
Someone translated the Japanese and confirmed it's MP.



I used to pre-order all my MP from Japan, but after MP39 I don't think I can offord it.



Now the 1st MP combiner comes...I feel dreadful to think how much the cost will be.






Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: cce3a51c8701a18bdc03692d912f07082938fe9b.jpg Views: 12 Size: 84.9 KB ID: 45391   Click image for larger version Name: 2.jpg Views: 11 Size: 90.8 KB ID: 45392  
__________________

sell/trade/wanted thread
feedback
xueyue2 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Toyworld TW-06 Evila Star 3rd Party Transformers Astrotrain
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars Defensor Protectobots
Transformers
1985 G1 Original Transformers Autobot Air Guardian Jetfire Complete
Transformers
Retro Hasbro 1980s G1 Transformers Vintage Takara Diaclone Lot Sale N.C. + Parts
Transformers
1984 HASBRO TRANS FORMERS OPTIMUS PRIME TOY & BOX
Transformers
Iron Factory EX-16H Pink Assassin 3rd Party Transformers CW Hunter Arcee
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:03 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.