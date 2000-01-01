Today, 12:07 PM #1 Robimus Iacon North Scout Join Date: May 2007 Location: Winnipeg Posts: 8,033 Ener-Con 2020 Is Online & Interactive November 14th & 15th! This weekend, Ener-Con is going virtual for the 2020 version of our fan convention!



On November 14th & 15th be sure to surf in and check out a couple days worth of fun, free, Transformers events across multiple platforms like Facebook, Zoom, Twitch, Youtube and more!



How will it work? We will be creating a dedicated Facebook group for that weekend that will serve as your Virtual Space Bridge for all things Ener-Con related! The Facebook group itself will be home to videos from Vendors, artists, Cosplayers and more - folks creating the illusion that they are filming themselves at an actual live event and then posting their videos online!



In additional, both Saturday and Sunday, we will be posting links to additional live events taking place on other platforms via Zoom, Youtube and Twitch!



We hope to see you there!



Big thanks to Xavier Basa for the great artwork on short notice! Attached Thumbnails





This virtual, cross platform Transformers Fan Convention will be running live Nov 14th & 15th across the internetz! This facebook group will serve as a portal to access all the weekends events.



Look for ceremonies, skits, vendor and collection videos shared directly in this group as well as links to other Ener-Con events running on platforms like Zoom, Twitch and Youtube all weekend long!



This group is your all access Space Bridge to all of Ener-Con 2020!



Ener-Con 2020 Online will feature a variety of different special events, including live content with Transformers Voice Actors, Youtube Creators, Art Streams, Trivia Contests, Draws, Hang Outs and more!



Posts in the Ener-Con 2020 Online Facebook Group will require approval from the Admin Staff in order to maintain a set schedule to keep the wall streamlined for purposes of the event.



Videos of collections, cosplay and other fan oriented endeavours are extremely welcome! Please submit them and allow the staff to figure out where to fit them into the timeline!







On Saturday November 14th at 7pm Central Time join ‘Protoman’ Daniel Arseneault for an edition of the Transformers Slag Youtube Livestream with a bit if an Ener-Con twist!



Ener-Con 2020 attendees are welcome to join the livestream chat and ask questions of Daniel and his special guests!



And don’t forget, to like and subscribe to Transformers Slag on Youtube!









Meet Transformers Voice Actor David Sobolov!



David will be taking part in a Zoom Question & Answer Session on November 15th starting @ 1PM CST, followed immediately by a Virtual Autograph Session where fans can purchase a signed print!



Autographs will be $50 each, including shipping if you are able to pick up in the Winnipeg Area. Additional shipping charges will apply if you are outside of the Greater Winnipeg Area.



Please email the convention at









Two comic artists based in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Bart R. and William O'Donnell have banned together to form Yak and Shadow, a crack duo capable of creating mass media that will delight and amuse you.





