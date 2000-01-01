[url=https://postimages.org/]
This virtual, cross platform Transformers Fan Convention will be running live Nov 14th & 15th across the internetz! This facebook group will serve as a portal to access all the weekends events.
Look for ceremonies, skits, vendor and collection videos shared directly in this group as well as links to other Ener-Con events running on platforms like Zoom, Twitch and Youtube all weekend long!
This group is your all access Space Bridge to all of Ener-Con 2020!
Ener-Con 2020 Online will feature a variety of different special events, including live content with Transformers Voice Actors, Youtube Creators, Art Streams, Trivia Contests, Draws, Hang Outs and more!
Posts in the Ener-Con 2020 Online Facebook Group will require approval from the Admin Staff in order to maintain a set schedule to keep the wall streamlined for purposes of the event.
Videos of collections, cosplay and other fan oriented endeavours are extremely welcome! Please submit them and allow the staff to figure out where to fit them into the timeline!
On Saturday November 14th at 7pm Central Time join ‘Protoman’ Daniel Arseneault for an edition of the Transformers Slag Youtube Livestream with a bit if an Ener-Con twist!
Ener-Con 2020 attendees are welcome to join the livestream chat and ask questions of Daniel and his special guests!
And don’t forget, to like and subscribe to Transformers Slag on Youtube!
Meet Transformers Voice Actor David Sobolov!
David will be taking part in a Zoom Question & Answer Session on November 15th starting @ 1PM CST, followed immediately by a Virtual Autograph Session where fans can purchase a signed print!
Autographs will be $50 each, including shipping if you are able to pick up in the Winnipeg Area. Additional shipping charges will apply if you are outside of the Greater Winnipeg Area.
Please email the convention at enerconconvention@gmail.com
to get payment instructions, or for additional information on shipping costs.
Two comic artists based in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Bart R. and William O'Donnell have banned together to form Yak and Shadow, a crack duo capable of creating mass media that will delight and amuse you.
