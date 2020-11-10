|
Takara Tomy Transformers Kingdom Blackarachnia Official Production Sample Images
The official*Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter*
have uploaded images of a production sample of the anticipated Transformers Kingdom Blackarachnia*for your viewing pleasure. Kingdom brings us a completely new Blackarachnia Deluxe mold with a great mix of a cartoon-accurate robot mode with a realistic spider mode. A very nice update for the popular Beast Wars femme fatale. Takara Tomy also tweeted comparison shots next to Kingdom T-Rex Megatron for those wondering about the scale. Click on the bar to see the new images and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
The post Takara Tomy Transformers Kingdom Blackarachnia Official Production Sample Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca