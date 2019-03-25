|
IDWs Ghosts of Cybertron Comic Series: Erik Burnham Interview
One of the most anticipated series of 2019 is IDW’s Ghosts of Cybertron, dropping June 19th. Writer Erik Burnham shared his thoughts about the endurance of the Transformers and Ghostbusters franchises, what favorite characters may be appearing in the series and of course Ectotron during an extensive interview with ComicBook.com:
“To be honest, the biggest challenge is Ectotron,” Burnham said. “He’s a new character, so he doesn’t yet have an established voice that I can clearly hear. You give me Starscream, I will hear the inflections of Chris Latta. Megatron? Frank Welker. Optimus Prime? Peter Cullen. And, of course, » Continue Reading.
