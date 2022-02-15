Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:21 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Transformers Botbots Cartoon To Debut On Netflix In March


And just when we were still talking about the new Nickelodeon Transformers Earth Spark Cartoon, now we can confirm that the new*Transformers Botbots Cartoon will debut On Netflix in March. The official Netflix Family Twitter*have just shared promotional banner for their upcoming shows and the new Transformers Botbots cartoon is scheduled for this March 25. Not much details yet but a small banner with some characters, but stay tuned with TW2005 for more updates! We have a new Transformers show coming in hot, so click on the bar to see the mirrored images and then share your impressions

The post Transformers Botbots Cartoon To Debut On Netflix In March appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Old Today, 03:40 PM   #2
Yonoid
Nexus Maximus
Re: Transformers Botbots Cartoon To Debut On Netflix In March
cant wait!
Old Today, 04:03 PM   #3
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
Re: Transformers Botbots Cartoon To Debut On Netflix In March
MAN

They'd better use this as incentive to re-release BotBots figures

I was never planning to get them all, but there's a few favourites I still don't have (lookin @ u citrus-triceratops)

Thank goodness I secured a Hamurai before they went extinct
