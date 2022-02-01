Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:09 PM   #1
Amandahugnkiss
Beasty
Join Date: May 2018
Location: Florida
Posts: 396
G I Joe Action Figure
Machine Gunner code name: Roadblock

Wanted: a tiny turbo changer Whirl

I got this at Walmart as the tiniest toys in the world, and it?s a micro figure.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: image.jpg Views: 8 Size: 94.4 KB ID: 51237  
