Old Today, 09:34 PM   #1
xbwxxy
Generation 1
Join Date: Sep 2018
Location: Toronto
Posts: 34
MPM Megatron and MPM jazz.
I have 3 MPM Megatron and 3 MPM jazz.
asking $170 and $80 each.

only consider local pick up near York u or Union station.
thanks
