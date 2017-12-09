Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,339
First In-Hand Images Of Transformers Authentics Toyline Wave 1


Transformers Authentics toyline is being distributed around the world and the first market to receive the new toys is Philippines. 2005 Boards Member*Ikkad is bringing us our in-hand look at the figures straight from the country. Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron and Starscream are all significantly larger than the current Legion Class figures and the reviewer suggests that they are approximately Scout Class sized. This is actually a good news to hear, especially considering the fact that the toys are only priced at around US$ 5. The not-so-happy-news comes from the plastic and the paint which is of lower quality than

The post First In-Hand Images Of Transformers Authentics Toyline Wave 1 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



