Transformers Generations Book 2021 Cover Art Revealed


Japanese Publisher Hero-X*had*announced a new 2020 edition of popular*Transformers Generations Book. Now, we can share for you the cover of the upcoming book. Here X have*tweeted*our first look at the amazing cover art of this book courtesy of veteran Transformers artist Kazumasa Yasukuni who has previously worked in several E-Hobby comics and the Japanese IDW Transformers covers. This is an amazing cover featuring the current and upcoming Transformers figures for the Japanese market and we can even spot Skids on the picture. Remember that we have a new Masterpiece Skids incoming this year. The Transformers Generations book 2021 &#187; Continue Reading.

Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
