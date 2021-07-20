|
New IDW Transformers Wreckers ? Tread & Circuits Mini-Series Announced
Via SyFy Wire
*we have the announcement of a new Transformers comics mini-series by IDW:*Transformers Wreckers – Tread & Circuits. These “Right Bots For the Job” will star in their own four-issue October miniseries written by David Mariotte (Transformers vs The Terminator, Sonic The Hedgehog) and illustrated by Jack Lawrence (Transformers: Lost Light), with surging colors courtesy of Candice Han from last years Transformers / Back to the Future crossover. … Transformers: WreckersTread & Circuits #1 will be delivered with multiple cover variants by a trio of talented Transformers comic artists: Cover A by series artist Jack Lawrence, Cover B » Continue Reading.
The post New IDW Transformers Wreckers – Tread & Circuits Mini-Series Announced
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca