New IDW Transformers Wreckers ? Tread & Circuits Mini-Series Announced

Via SyFy Wire *we have the announcement of a new Transformers comics mini-series by IDW:*Transformers Wreckers – Tread & Circuits. These "Right Bots For the Job" will star in their own four-issue October miniseries written by David Mariotte (Transformers vs The Terminator, Sonic The Hedgehog) and illustrated by Jack Lawrence (Transformers: Lost Light), with surging colors courtesy of Candice Han from last year's Transformers / Back to the Future crossover. … Transformers: Wreckers—Tread & Circuits #1 will be delivered with multiple cover variants by a trio of talented Transformers comic artists: Cover A by series artist Jack Lawrence, Cover B