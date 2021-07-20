Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 07:40 PM
Super_Megatron
New IDW Transformers Wreckers ? Tread & Circuits Mini-Series Announced


Via SyFy Wire we have the announcement of a new Transformers comics mini-series by IDW: Transformers Wreckers – Tread & Circuits. These "Right Bots For the Job" will star in their own four-issue October miniseries written by David Mariotte (Transformers vs The Terminator, Sonic The Hedgehog) and illustrated by Jack Lawrence (Transformers: Lost Light), with surging colors courtesy of Candice Han from last years Transformers / Back to the Future crossover. Transformers: Wreckers Tread & Circuits #1 will be delivered with multiple cover variants by a trio of talented Transformers comic artists: Cover A by series artist Jack Lawrence, Cover B

The post New IDW Transformers Wreckers – Tread & Circuits Mini-Series Announced appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



