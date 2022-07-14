Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Amazon Exclusive Transformers Studio Series Transformers Movie 2007 15th Anniversary


Hasbro Pulse social media accounts have surprised us with the reveal of a new*Amazon Exclusive Transformers Studio Series Transformers Movie 2007 15th Anniversary Multipack. This is a 5-pack consists of re-releases (apparently with a few deco changes) of Studio Series Voyager Optimus Prime, Ironhide, and Deluxe Ratchet, Jazz and Bumblebee, the original Transformers live-action Autobot group. The box comes with a big reversible backdrop for you to display your figures and recreate iconic scenes from the movie. This item will be an Amazon exclusive with limited quantities available on Hasbro Pulse. It’s scheduled for release in December 1st, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Amazon Exclusive Transformers Studio Series Transformers Movie 2007 15th Anniversary Multipack appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



evenstaves
Re: Amazon Exclusive Transformers Studio Series Transformers Movie 2007 15th Annivers
but is it the "torn in half" Jazz, natch
