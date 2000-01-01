Today, 06:03 PM #1 steamwhistle Masterpiece Join Date: Oct 2012 Location: Niagara, Ontario Posts: 1,055 Help! Need a "fix" for MP 39 Sunstreaker So, I have MP 39 Sunstreaker.

Whole-heartedly happy with it.

Perhaps my favourite Masterpiece.



But the legs are floppy at the top/hip.

They were great before, but now they swing fairly freely when holding the bot by the torso and shaking gently.



Has anyone worked on MP 39? What type of joint is it? It used to click, but now it barely does. Is it an "easy" fix to buy a 'KO' for parts, and swap the joints? Or does anyone have another suggestion?



Thoughts and recommendations appreciated...



(Note: The loosening is likely due to my child over-excessively cranking on the legs 'cos it is/was fun to hear the clicks.)

