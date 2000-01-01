Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Help! Need a "fix" for MP 39 Sunstreaker
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:03 PM   #1
steamwhistle
Masterpiece
steamwhistle's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2012
Location: Niagara, Ontario
Posts: 1,055
Help! Need a "fix" for MP 39 Sunstreaker
So, I have MP 39 Sunstreaker.
Whole-heartedly happy with it.
Perhaps my favourite Masterpiece.

But the legs are floppy at the top/hip.
They were great before, but now they swing fairly freely when holding the bot by the torso and shaking gently.

Has anyone worked on MP 39? What type of joint is it? It used to click, but now it barely does. Is it an "easy" fix to buy a 'KO' for parts, and swap the joints? Or does anyone have another suggestion?

Thoughts and recommendations appreciated...

(Note: The loosening is likely due to my child over-excessively cranking on the legs 'cos it is/was fun to hear the clicks.)
__________________
.
.
"Reach for the stars, but never leave your friends."
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Feedback thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...t=steamwhistle
steamwhistle is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Construct-Bots Ironhide Scout Class E1:01 Hasbro Action Figure
Transformers
Transformers Battle Ops Bumblebee Metallic Costco Exclusive RTF RoTF HFTD MISB
Transformers
Transformers Prime - Robots In Disguise - Optimus Prime x2, Megatron, Bulkhead
Transformers
LOT OF 4 TRANSFORMERS MINI FIGURES. OPTIMUS PRIME
Transformers
Takara Transformers Generations Selects Seacon Kraken Seawing MISB Exclusive
Transformers
1987 Vintage Hasbro G1 Transformers Headmaster lot Weirdwolf/Chromedome
Transformers
Vintage Hasbro G1 Transformers Parts/repair lot
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:09 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.