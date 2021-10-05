Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Possible First Look At Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Battle Changers Bumblebee
Today, 11:21 AM
Super_Megatron
Possible First Look At Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Battle Changers Bumblebee
Via Chefatron on YouTube, we have our possible first look at the new*Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Battle Changers Bumblebee. This figure seem to be part of the small and simple scale toys aimed to younger fans, similar to the previously seen
Rise Of The Beasts Optimus Prime and Optimus Primal toys.
*This figure features a limited articulation with a flip up arm cannon. Alt mode is similar to the
off-road Camaro Bumblebee seen during the Rise Of The Beasts filming.
*We also have comparison shots next to other figures which let us see this figure is similar in size
More...
Today, 11:39 AM
Whisky Tango Foxtrot
Re: Possible First Look At Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Battle Changers Bumblebee
Another wall of yellow incoming.
