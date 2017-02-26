Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 03:01 PM
down_shift
Moderator
down_shift's Avatar
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Burlington
Posts: 4,605
Transformers Combiner Force Activators Wave One Released At Retail.
Transformers: Robots In Disguise Combiner Force Activators have been released at Canadian Retail.

Thanks to board member Matrix Holder for letting us know that he found Wave One at Toys R Us in Ontario.

Wave One consists of:

Bumblebee with Stunting
Strongsville with Trick out

These 2-packs retail at Toys R Us for $32.99 + tax.

Have you found something new? Feel free to share with your fellow fans in the Sightings Forum!
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 20170226_135100.jpg Views: 0 Size: 102.8 KB ID: 36056  
__________________
