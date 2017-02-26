|
Transformers Combiner Force Activators Wave One Released At Retail.
Transformers: Robots In Disguise Combiner Force Activators have been released at Canadian Retail.
Thanks to board member Matrix Holder for letting us know that he found Wave One at Toys R Us in Ontario.
Wave One consists of:
Bumblebee with Stunting
Strongsville with Trick out
These 2-packs retail at Toys R Us for $32.99 + tax.
Have you found something new? Feel free to share with your fellow fans in the Sightings Forum!
__________________