Transformers Combiner Force Activators Wave One Released At Retail. Transformers: Robots In Disguise Combiner Force Activators have been released at Canadian Retail.



Thanks to board member Matrix Holder for letting us know that he found Wave One at Toys R Us in Ontario.



Wave One consists of:



Bumblebee with Stunting

Strongsville with Trick out



These 2-packs retail at Toys R Us for $32.99 + tax.



Have you found something new? Feel free to share with your fellow fans in the Sightings Forum!

