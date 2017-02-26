Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,094

Transformers Animated Anthology Fan Artbook in Japan



Transformers Animated has reached ten years old! Since its premiere at the end of 2007 this series has held a special place in the hearts of the fans and the show’s creators, and this anthology collects artwork from many of those who love the series. Thanks to TFW2005 member Masabon, we are able to share a selection of the artwork from artists including*Naoto Tsushima, Derrick J. Wyatt,*Marcelo Matere, Josh Burcham, Alex Milne, Josh Perez, Hayato Sakamoto,*Masaru Sakamoto (Kill La Kill),*Gentro (@GENgoraw), Jesse Wittenrich, and more! Check out the selection of pieces after the break.



