Old Today, 01:39 PM   #1
Optimus Puto
Generation 1
Join Date: Apr 2016
Location: canada
Posts: 59
Looking to buy Xovergen God Bomber kit
Just like the Ad says.... I prefer to buy in person with cash in hand. Pls msg me if you have this kit and the price $$ .
Old Today, 01:52 PM   #2
PrimeCron
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Toronto, Ontario
Posts: 2,570
Re: Looking to buy Xovergen God Bomber kit
Originally Posted by Optimus Puto View Post
Just like the Ad says.... I prefer to buy in person with cash in hand. Pls msg me if you have this kit and the price $$ .
PM slayback
EYE FOR AN EYE!!!

Feedback link...
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=27458
