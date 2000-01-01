Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:02 AM   #1
Pascal
Translaterminator
Pascal's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 16,473
Wanted: DX9 Chigurr instructions
PM me if you don't need your instructions for Chigurr!
Coming soon: rien pantoute.
Old Today, 11:01 AM   #2
wervenom
Fortress Maximus
wervenom's Avatar
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 5,801
Re: Wanted: DX9 Chigurr instructions
Actual or is a copy good?
