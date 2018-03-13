Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Jada Metalfigs Die-Cast The Last Knight Optimus & Bumblebee 4-Inch Figures Spotted At


Back in March, we had reported a very nice released from Jada Metals:*Metalfigs Die-Cast The Last Knight Optimus &#38; Bumblebee 4-Inch Figures. Thanks to 2005 Boards*Scypris, we have our first sighting of these figures at US retail. These cute little figures were spotted at Target in*Milwaukee, Wisconsin for only $9.99.*These are little cute versions of Bumblebee and Optimus Prime. Bee is standing ready to battle showing his right arm cannon. Some fans have noticed that Bumblebees design looks more like the one in Transformers 2007 movie, rather than what we saw on The Last Knight. Optimus strikes a heroic &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Jada Metalfigs Die-Cast The Last Knight Optimus & Bumblebee 4-Inch Figures Spotted At Target appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



