Jada Metalfigs Die-Cast The Last Knight Optimus & Bumblebee 4-Inch Figures Spotted At

Back in March, we had reported a very nice released from Jada Metals:*Metalfigs Die-Cast The Last Knight Optimus & Bumblebee 4-Inch Figures. Thanks to 2005 Boards*Scypris, we have our first sighting of these figures at US retail. These cute little figures were spotted at Target in*Milwaukee, Wisconsin for only $9.99.*These are little cute versions of Bumblebee and Optimus Prime. Bee is standing ready to battle showing his right arm cannon. Some fans have noticed that Bumblebee's design looks more like the one in Transformers 2007 movie, rather than what we saw on The Last Knight. Optimus strikes a heroic