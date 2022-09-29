Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Rumor: New Transformers Collab & Selects Listings Found


Courtesy of GotBot and Jtprime17, we have what seem to be some new listings for upcoming Collab and Selects Transformers products: 0A5 Tra Gen Collab 5 $54.99 CAD Tra Gen Selects 1 $35.99 CAD Tra Gen Selects 2 $299.99 CAD. All three are mysteries for now, but could the $300 item be the Titan Guardian Robot we had heard about at the end of last year? Only time will tell. We recommend taking this as a rumor until we receive more info, but until then you can speculate away as to what they might be on the boards!

The post Rumor: New Transformers Collab & Selects Listings Found appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



