and Jtprime17, we have what seem to be some new listings for upcoming Collab and Selects Transformers products: 0A5 Tra Gen Collab 5 $54.99 CAD Tra Gen Selects 1 $35.99 CAD Tra Gen Selects 2 $299.99 CAD. All three are mysteries for now, but could the $300 item be the Titan Guardian Robot we had heard about at the end of last year?
Only time will tell. We recommend taking this as a rumor until we receive more info, but until then you can speculate away as to what they might be on the boards!
