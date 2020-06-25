|
Generations Selects Exhaust And Greasepit First Look
Via an two Ebay auctions
*we have our first look at the new Generations Selects Exhaust and Greasepit for your viewing pleasure. Exhaust is a remold and redeco of Earthrise Deluxe Wheeljack while Greasepit is a redeco of Eartrise Deluxe Ironworks. Not much left to say, so click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
