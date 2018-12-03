Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 41,606
Transformers Cyberverse Scout and Warrior Wave 2, Energon Igniters Power Wave 2 & Ti


Courtesy of our very own Nevermore, we have some new sightings in Germany*with several new waves of the latest lines. Transformers Cyberverse Scout Wave 2 (Slipstream, Optimus Prime and Windblade) together with Warrior Wave 2 (Windblade, Megatron and*Acid Storm) were spotted at*Kaufland in*Duisburg-Hamborn. Transformers Energon Igniters Power Wave 2 with Optimus Prime (new mold), Shatter (Jet mode) and Blitzwing (redeco with a new head of Megatron from the same line) were found at*Karstadt inside the Rhein-Ruhr-Zentrum shopping mall in Mülheim an der Ruhr. And to top it all, the Tiny Turbo Changers Series 3 were also found at the same &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Cyberverse Scout and Warrior Wave 2, Energon Igniters Power Wave 2 & Tiny Turbo Changers Series 3 Out In Germany appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



__________________


The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
