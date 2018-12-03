|
Transformers Cyberverse Scout and Warrior Wave 2, Energon Igniters Power Wave 2 & Ti
Courtesy of our very own Nevermore, we have some new sightings in Germany*with several new waves of the latest lines. Transformers Cyberverse Scout Wave 2 (Slipstream, Optimus Prime and Windblade) together with Warrior Wave 2 (Windblade, Megatron and*Acid Storm) were spotted at*Kaufland in*Duisburg-Hamborn. Transformers Energon Igniters Power Wave 2 with Optimus Prime (new mold), Shatter (Jet mode) and Blitzwing (redeco with a new head of Megatron from the same line) were found at*Karstadt inside the Rhein-Ruhr-Zentrum shopping mall in Mülheim an der Ruhr. And to top it all, the Tiny Turbo Changers Series 3 were also found at the same » Continue Reading.
