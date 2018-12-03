|
Mu Model Transformers 3D Metal Puzzle G1 Soundwave
Via Trans Fans On Facebook
, we have information and pictures of the new Mu Model Transformers 3D Metal Puzzle G1 Soundwave. These officially licensed Transformers metal models are amazingly 3D laser cut models that are assembled from metal sheets. They use a simple slot and tab design so no glue is required, just bend the metal tabs where instructed and attach pieces together. Mu Model had already released some G1 inspired characters before
, and this new G1 Soundwave shows off a great level of detail and parts, and one cassette as an extra bonus. Once assembled, the figure » Continue Reading.
